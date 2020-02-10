Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Cut to by Analysts at Roth Capital

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Roth Capital from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LGND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 288,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,726. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.80. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.45 and a twelve month high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 523.19%. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

