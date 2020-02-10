Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00032626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $12.36 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00746698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007686 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.