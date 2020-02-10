Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) PT Set at C$49.00 by Pi Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) received a C$49.00 price target from research analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.51% from the company’s previous close.

LSPD has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.67.

LSPD stock opened at C$36.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -11.93.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

