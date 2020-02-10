Lincoln National Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.38 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.25 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

NYSE:LNC opened at $59.46 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 95,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.