Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lindblad Expeditions.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIND. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $811.91 million, a PE ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,561,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the second quarter worth approximately $5,718,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 262,362 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

