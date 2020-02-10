Linde (NYSE:LIN) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Linde stock opened at $214.16 on Monday. Linde has a twelve month low of $159.08 and a twelve month high of $217.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 0.7% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Linde by 1.6% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 95,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 33.8% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

