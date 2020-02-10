Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 865,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Linde worth $184,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Linde by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Linde by 9.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.16. The company had a trading volume of 995,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $217.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LIN. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.36.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

