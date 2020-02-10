Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) PT Raised to $14.00

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.15% from the company’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LGF.A. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 41,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

