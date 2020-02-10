Lisk (LSK) Market Capitalization Achieves $243.54 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Lisk has a total market cap of $243.54 million and $52.95 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lisk has traded 89.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00020242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00026273 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00025157 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006381 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,035,566 coins and its circulating supply is 121,914,183 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. Lisk’s official message board is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Exrates, YoBit, Gate.io, Livecoin, BitBay, Coinroom, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Huobi, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Coindeal, Upbit, CoinEgg, HitBTC, COSS, Coinbe, OKEx, Bit-Z and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

