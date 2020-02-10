Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Cap of $5.61 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit and Exrates. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.61 million and $103,337.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.76 or 0.02769343 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,488.23 or 0.96349676 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 662,708,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CryptoBridge, Braziliex, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.