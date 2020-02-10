Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 32.2% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $98,035.00 and approximately $386.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,479.38 or 1.98846166 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 63.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00024603 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,698,965 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

