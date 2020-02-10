LiteDoge Price Tops $0.0000 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded 120.4% higher against the US dollar. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $98,640.00 and $2.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,609.67 or 2.00063084 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024937 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000382 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.