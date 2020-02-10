Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to C$9.20 at Eight Capital

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.

LAC traded up C$1.05 on Monday, reaching C$6.53. 672,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,120. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.41. The company has a market cap of $491.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of C$3.60 and a twelve month high of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 10.09.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

