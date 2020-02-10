Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $121,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $54,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.10.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,833. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7,265.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $76.06.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

