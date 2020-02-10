Lobstex Hits Market Cap of $424,900.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a total market cap of $424,900.00 and $154,640.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00026838 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00347496 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00037726 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000576 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

LOBS is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,536,423 coins and its circulating supply is 18,536,411 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

