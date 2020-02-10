LocalCoinSwap Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73,765.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $256,003.00 and $73,765.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00044352 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00372838 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012599 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001565 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

