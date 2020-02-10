Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Lockheed Martin worth $241,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $439.84. The company had a trading volume of 680,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,814. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $441.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.31 and its 200-day moving average is $389.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,612 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

