LockTrip Tops 24-Hour Volume of $23,291.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $23,291.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip token can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00004969 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, LATOKEN, Fatbtc and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Kucoin, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

