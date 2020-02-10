Loews (NYSE:L) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Loews had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $53.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.64. Loews has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,932 over the last 90 days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

