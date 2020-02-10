Loki (LOKI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50,853.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Loki has a total market capitalization of $17.58 million and approximately $50,853.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,843.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.80 or 0.02251780 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.30 or 0.04581769 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00748580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.74 or 0.00860340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00119853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010072 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026690 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.60 or 0.00706631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 45,800,020 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.