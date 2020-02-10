Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

Lok’n Store Group (LON:LOK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.66) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 697 ($9.17). FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s previous close.

Lok’n Store Group stock opened at GBX 731.49 ($9.62) on Monday. Lok’n Store Group has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 740 ($9.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.13, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $214.70 million and a PE ratio of 38.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 718.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 605.59.

Get Lok'n Store Group alerts:

In other Lok’n Store Group news, insider Neil Newman sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.81), for a total transaction of £13,688.10 ($18,005.92).

Lok’n Store Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc provides self-storage, and serviced archive and records management services to household and business customers in the United Kingdom. The company operates a packaging shop in each of its storage centers that sells storage related goods, such as boxes, tapes, and bubblewraps, as well as provides insurance services.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Lok'n Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lok'n Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.