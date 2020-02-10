Loom Network Price Hits $0.0246 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $23.84 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.03577739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00250288 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00034925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00135537 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,881,678 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork.

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DragonEX, Tidex, Hotbit, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Fatbtc, Allbit, GOPAX, Bitbns, DDEX, DEx.top, Poloniex, Coinbe and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

