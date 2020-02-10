Loopring (LRC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $38.10 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, Loopring has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $38.10 million and $3.22 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, AirSwap and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.05 or 0.03584540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00253914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034456 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00137189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Loopring

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 990,193,636 tokens. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDAX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, Ethfinex, AirSwap, Gate.io, IDEX, DragonEX, Binance, Upbit, YoBit, Bithumb, Tokenomy and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.