LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Lowered to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

LPLA opened at $94.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.26. LPL Financial has a one year low of $67.11 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,531,494. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 376.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,694,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,144,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,063,000 after purchasing an additional 120,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

