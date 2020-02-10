LTO Network Price Tops $0.0795 on Major Exchanges (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One LTO Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. LTO Network has a total market cap of $16.59 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded up 61.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network’s total supply is 453,398,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 208,617,571 tokens. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork.

LTO Network Token Trading

LTO Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

