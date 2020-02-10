LUNA Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and GOPAX. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA's genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, GDAC, Upbit, KuCoin, Coinone, Bittrex and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

