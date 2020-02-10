Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.31.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.08 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.94.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.