Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $1.20

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.76 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00012302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Bittrex, Binance and Liqui. In the last week, Lunyr has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.44 or 0.03571525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00252815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00136350 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr was first traded on March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, HitBTC, BigONE, Liqui, Binance, BiteBTC, Huobi, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

