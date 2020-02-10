LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northcoast Research

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) was upgraded by research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on LYFT in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $49.92 on Monday. LYFT has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other LYFT news, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $1,701,812.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $71,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,705,342 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in LYFT by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 1,620,112 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,834 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,417,000 after buying an additional 346,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LYFT by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,530,000 after buying an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

