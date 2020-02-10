M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of M Winkworth stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Monday, reaching GBX 160.50 ($2.11). 30,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 165 ($2.17).

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

