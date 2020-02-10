Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 29,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,843. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $39.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.09.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

