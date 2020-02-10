Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,568 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of VNLA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.87. 1,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,612. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0891 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

