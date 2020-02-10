Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on MX. TheStreet raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE MX traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

In other news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 241,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,457,560 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $11,218,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

