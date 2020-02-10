MaidSafeCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $401,735.00 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex and Cryptopia. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $52.86 million and approximately $401,735.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

