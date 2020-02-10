Maincoin (MNC) Market Capitalization Tops $692,912.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $692,912.00 and $7,529.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,080,698 tokens. Maincoin's official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha, Mercatox, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

