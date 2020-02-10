Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $571.83 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $571.83 or 0.05818965 BTC on popular exchanges including GOPAX, DDEX, OKEx and Kyber Network. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $564.84 million and $6.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00058202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00128577 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010109 BTC.

About Maker

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 987,780 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, CoinMex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, DDEX, BitMart, HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bibox and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

