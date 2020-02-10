Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNK. ValuEngine raised Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 317,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 448.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 89,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MNK opened at $5.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. Mallinckrodt has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $437.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 2.65.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

