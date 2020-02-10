Marc J. Rowan Sells 33,570 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 33,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $1,590,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $47.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. Apollo Global Management LLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.67.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $448.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.