Marc Sultzbaugh Sells 2,000 Shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Stock

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mellanox Technologies stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.56. 391,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,922. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.51. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $122.10.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.41%. Mellanox Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 257,238 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,468,000 after acquiring an additional 31,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,126 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

