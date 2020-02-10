Mark Joseph Welzenbach Sells 9,765 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Stock

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of THG stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $138.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,057. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a twelve month low of $113.08 and a twelve month high of $144.71.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

