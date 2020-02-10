Markus J. Cappel Sells 36,850 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 36,850 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $1,743,373.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 113,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,619.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CCXI traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.77. 401,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,958. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.01 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 295,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

