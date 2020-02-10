Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) CEO Stephen P. Weisz Sells 44,907 Shares

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $5,532,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $131.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,047,000 after buying an additional 292,830 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

