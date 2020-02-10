Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Marston’s (LON:MARS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MARS. Citigroup cut shares of Marston’s to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC lowered shares of Marston’s to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Marston’s to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marston’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 112.09 ($1.47).

Shares of MARS stock opened at GBX 104.36 ($1.37) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.36. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 92.55 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.27.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

