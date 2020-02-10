Martin Babinec Sells 23,500 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $1,313,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $1,364,175.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,285,685.00.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $55.36. 464,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,015. TriNet Group Inc has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $76.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.