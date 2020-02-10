Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) CEO Ruben S. Martin Acquires 100,000 Shares

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) CEO Ruben S. Martin bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.31. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 23.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -131.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMLP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.