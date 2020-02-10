Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0010

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $562,590.00 and approximately $130,394.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $219.19 or 0.02245635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00122316 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010426 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006877 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

