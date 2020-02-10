Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.75. 2,788,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.05 and its 200-day moving average is $286.66. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $335.00. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock worth $124,225,503. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

