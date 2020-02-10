Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Mastercard worth $483,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.00. 2,584,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,087. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $335.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

