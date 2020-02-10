Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,915 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,676,000 after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 63,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.17. 210,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,165. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.22. Baxter International Inc has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

