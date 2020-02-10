Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 70,300 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 888.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,210 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,161 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth $22,738,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,001,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,811,437. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

